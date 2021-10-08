John Egan comes in to defend under-fire teammate Callum Robinson

John Egan has come in to defend Callum Robinson.

Ireland defender John Egan has come in to back his teammate Callum Robinson who has come under scrutiny in recent days for his choice not to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Egan, a former clubmate of Robinson at Sheffield United, has levelled criticism at the reaction to Robinson’s admission that he has not taken the vaccine.

Egan’s comments follow remarks made by Shay Given this morning who also came to the defence of the Irish forward ahead of Saturday’s game against Azerbaijan.

John Egan: “It was disappointing to see people coming down his throat”

Speaking about the Robinson revelation, Egan said that he was disappointed with the reaction that followed what was said by the forward.

“First and foremost, Callum was asked a question if he had the vaccine,” he said. “He gave an answer. He didn’t come out and say he was against the vaccination or not.

'We're fighting for our own jobs, nevermind the manager's job,' says John Egan #rtesoccer https://t.co/fMp4R5I8X6 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2021

“It was disappointing to see people coming down his throat. People have a choice to take it or not. It’s a personal choice. As a teammate and a friend, I back my friends.

“He didn’t come out against the vaccination, he just simply answered a question saying he hasn’t had it yet. As far as he is concerned.. Cal is a friend and teammate of mine, and hopefully he can kick on and do well with Ireland.”

Egan stresses that Ireland remain focused on Azerbaijan.

When questioned further on the subject, Egan stressed that he would not be drawn further into the controversy, and highlighted that he would only talk about the game on hand.

“To be honest, I’d just prefer to speak about football,” he said.

“We’ve got a football game tomorrow. The vaccination is a touchy subject and I think we’ve spoken about it now and that should be enough.

“We see what you all see, and we’re for a football game tomorrow. That’s the main concentration at the moment.”

