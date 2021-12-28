Newcastle have an unlikely hero.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has hit out at the ‘disgraceful’ abuse aimed at Brazilian forward, turned midfielder, Joelinton.

The Brazilian turned in a mightily impressive display for the Magpies at home to Manchester United on Monday night, excelling in a midfield three, alongside Longstaff.

During his time at St. James’ Park, Joelinton has often been a figure of ridicule by Geordie fans, but he is slowly starting to turn that narrative around.

Sean Longstaff hits out at ‘disgraceful’ Joelinton abuse.

As a result, Longstaff leapt to the defence of the Brazilian, lashing out at the ‘disrespectful’ abuse aimed at the ex-Hoffenheim star.

“We know how good Joelinton is, the abuse he gets is a disgrace to be honest,” Longstaff said.

“If he’s on your team in training you win, you’re buzzing

🗣 “The disrespect he gets is a disgrace.” Sean Longstaff supports #NUFC team mate Joelinton and believes he is the best player 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Qkh3ftkAKQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2021

“Ask anyone at the club – everyone rates him so highly.

“Some of the noise from outside is really disrespectful. I’m so happy for him.”

Joelinton.

And it wasn’t just Longstaff who singled Joelinton out for special praise, Eddie Howe did as well, along with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

“We thought we’d play him as a No 10 but against Norwich we went down to 10 men and he played brilliantly as a No 8,” Howe said.

‘He’s been absolutely brilliant, so willing for the team with his work rate and the amount of ground he covers. I can’t praise him enough – a real team player.”

Carragher added: “He was brilliant. That was an outstanding midfield performance by any standard.

“And I mean that by any midfield player you can think of in the Premier League this season.

⭐️ Man of the Match, @NUFC’s Joelinton

64 touches

Completed 25/33 passes

23 duels*

11x possession won*

2 blocks

3 chances created*

2 shots

14 sprints *all most/joint-most in match pic.twitter.com/KAjiglBkbY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 27, 2021

“He was fantastic. He was everything. He’s taken a lot of criticism but he was best player on the pitch.”

Newcastle, and Joelinton are back in action on Thursday night, as they take on Everton at Goodison Park. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

