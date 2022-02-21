Cardiff City ‘buzzing’ for Ireland U21 star amid impressive form

Joel Bagan is in great form.

Cardiff City midfielder Ryan Wintle heaped praise on the Bluebirds’ Ireland U21 star Joel Bagan, amid the full-back’s impressive run of form for the club.

In his last three games, Bagan has scored in each game, having never scored a senior goal for the club before that.

But his recent form comes at a time in which the Bluebirds are rising up the Championship table, with new boss Steve Morison at the helm.

And while Morison has helped the club all but secure their Championship safety, it is their young players who are coming to the fore, with Bagan impressing.

“He is a proper shy lad to be fair, but obviously his confidence is very high!” Wintle said after the match, as quoted by WalesOnline. “It’s great for him because he is one of the nicest lads in the club and everyone is buzzing for him.”

Also praising Bagan was his manager, who revealed the telling impact the wing-back has had on his side.

“It just shows what we want from our wingers,” Morison added on Morison’s form. “I know it gets said that it’s five at the back – it’s really not, it’s three at the back. Your two wing-backs are part of your midfield line.

“When you defend they form part of your back line, when you attack they form part of your front line and that’s why a wing-back has to be really athletic and has to be able to do both sides of the game – get up and down.

“He has to defend his own back post and go and attack their back post and put the ball in the back of the net. Joel decided to go one step further and go to the penalty spot and it was a lovely finish.”

Bagan, however, has only recently begun to re-assert himself in the Cardiff City starting XI.

And that return to form comes at a good time for Ireland at least, with the Ireland U21s set for a crunch 2022; with European qualification on the line.

But for now, the 20-year-old must refocus the mind for Cardiff’s latest Championship game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

