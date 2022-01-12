Portadown part ways with defender after tweet depicting violence re-emerges

Joe Gorman has left Portadown.

Former Galway United defender Joe Gorman has left Northern Irish side Portadown, after a previous tweet depicting violence upon ‘Orangemen’ reappeared on social media.

Over the weekend, Gorman was unveiled as a new Ports player, amid a series of fan backlash from the Co. Armagh club.

And no more than 48 hours after he was revealed as a new player at the club, Portadown confirmed that his contract had been ‘cancelled’.

“This deal has not been concluded..”

In a short statement issued on Monday evening, the club revealed that they would not be pressing ahead with the Dubliner’s signing.

“After further discussions this deal has not been concluded,” they said. “We wish Joe all the best for his future career.”

Gorman’s deal not being concluded came against the backdrop of a previous tweet emerging from the central defender almost a decade ago.

While playing in Scotland for Inverness, Gorman posted a tweet saying: “Ross Kemp in Belfast talking about the troubles. Wouldn’t you just love to open up on all them orange men.”

Update on Joe Gorman signing After further discussions this deal has not been concluded. We wish Joe all the best for his future career. pic.twitter.com/QSCtw81vEV — Portadown FC (@Portadownfc) January 11, 2022

After the tweet was posted, Inverness suspended the player, and subjected him to an internal disciplinary hearing.

“As soon as we were made aware of the allegations, and following a discussion with the player, we can confirm that he has been suspended by the club pending an internal disciplinary investigation,” they said at the time.

He would leave the club a few months later at the end of his contract.

Joe Gorman.

Recently, Gorman has been plying his trade at home in the League of Ireland. His most recent stints include spells with Bray Wanderers, Drogheda United, Longford Town, and most recently, Galway United.

He also is previously played for Northern Irish top-flight side Cliftonville before making his switch to Longford ahead of the 2020 First Division.

WATCH | 📺 Here is Joe Gorman’s first goal from last week’s game. An 89th minute equalizer to level things up against UCD. 🔥#Town2020 🔴⚫⚽ pic.twitter.com/UXVFbV62x4 — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) November 6, 2020

And it was his goals that saw Town win promotion to the top-flight in 2020, scoring two headed goals in a dramatic playoff win away to UCD.

