Joe Cole blasts West Ham’s ‘miscalculation’ on Kurt Zouma as David Moyes comments emerge

Former West Ham midfielder Joe Cole has hit out at his former club for starting Kurt Zouma in the Hammers’ Premier League game at home to Watford.

Zouma has come in for plenty of criticism over the last 24 hours, after a video emerged of him kicking a cat in his home.

But despite his high-profile indiscretion, Moyes still picked the former Chelsea defender to start against Watford at the London Stadium.

Joe Cole hits out at West Ham’s ‘miscalculation’.

And as news emerged that the Frenchman was due to start, Cole hit out at Moyes, and the club for allowing the defender to do so.

“I think it could go down very badly with the public, with [West Ham] starting him,” he said on BT Sport. “From West Ham’s perspective, I can see why.

“He hit the headlines last night, and they probably want to let it settle. Get the game out the way with and deal with it internally.

“I think that’ll be the message that’s gonna come from it from the club. But I think it’s miscalculation by the club. I think it maybe he could have sat out this one and deal with it. But he’s here and he’s starting and West Ham need a win.”

And while Zouma was criticised by Cole, his manager, Moyes, showed little sign of being deterred in his intention to start the Frenchman.

David Moyes, speaking to BT about whether the video of Kurt Zouma on social media this week influenced his decision to play the defender: “No, because he is one of our better players. But it is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that is a separate matter.” — Jason Bourne 🗣🎙📻 (@JasonBourne1986) February 8, 2022

When asked if he considered not playing Zouma, Moyes explained: “No, because he is one of our better players. But it is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that is a separate matter.”

