Joe Cole admits Hakim Ziyech refusing to celebrate does not ‘sit well’ in Chelsea’s draw v Brighton

Former Chelsea hero Joe Cole has said that Hakim Ziyech’s decision not to celebrate his opener against Brighton & Hove Albion did not sit well with him.

Cole’s former side were held to another costly draw, with their title hopes long gone due to many dropped points in recent weeks.

But the main source of controversy from their 1-1 draw against Brighton came from Ziyech, their goalscorer, who opted out of celebrating his equaliser against the Seagulls.

Joe Cole on Hakim Ziyech.

At the time, Chelsea were under considerable pressure, and were perhaps fortunate that they went ahead in the game.

Despite that, Cole believes it did not sit well with him that the Moroccan playmaker opting out of celebrating his cracking strike.

“This is what you play for,” Cole said. “He’s a fantastic talent. “He hasn’t probably hit the ground running in the Premier League.

“It’s very different to the Eredivisie, and you see him in duels every week. He can be a bit stronger in duels, but one thing you can’t question his ability on the ball. It is second to none, his technique is fantastic.

“But not celebrating; it doesn’t sit well [with me]. For him as a lad..

“When lads are not happy, they’re not playing; and I’ve been on that thing as well. But when you come off the bench and score a goal, it is a release of energy.”

Joe Cole: “They just just need to get back on track..”

The result, however, comes at an alarming time for Chelsea, who are beginning to get sucked into a top-four battle – with Manchester City and Liverpool pulling away at the top of the league.

And with a less condensed schedule ahead for the Blues, Cole believes that will stand to them in the coming weeks.

“The club are going to the World Club Championship’s in a couple of weeks which is in Abu Dhabi,” he adds. “I think it would be a good opportunity for the club to get away.

"The club are going to the World Club Championship's in a couple of weeks which is in Abu Dhabi," he adds. "I think it would be a good opportunity for the club to get away.

“The results have not been what they would have wanted at the moment. So, get away, and get the lads together. This team is only won the Champions League six or seven months ago.

“They easily won that final against a great Manchester City team. There’s still great players in there. They just just need to get back on track and in the right direction.”

Next up for Chelsea is a London derby at home to fierce London rivals Spurs. Kick-off is on Sunday at 4.30pm.

