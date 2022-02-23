Ex-Chelsea coach explains why Thiago Silva keeps improving

A great insight.

Former Chelsea assistant boss Jody Morris has revealed how Thiago Silva is continuing his impressive spell at Stamford Bridge, despite his elder years.

Despite being 37, the Brazilian is one of the top performers for Chelsea on a consistent basis and has shown little sign of letting up.

Since joining the Blues, Silva has won a Champions League at the club, and few could bet against them being in the mix again this year.

“He is world class and he is a top, top professional..”

Speaking after Chelsea’s 2-0 win at home to Lille in their last-16 first-leg clash, Morris told talkSPORT what makes the Brazilian tick.

“The reason he is doing it is because he is world class and he is a top, top professional who does everything he can to make sure he’s in the right condition to play a game and to train,” Morris explained.

🇧🇷 Typical Thiago Silva. Chelsea’s player of the season so far?#UCL pic.twitter.com/OmUP3IGXqm — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 22, 2022

“One of the concerns we had when we signed him was can he play week in, week out. You don’t really want to be taking out centre-halves.

“We came back from games and he’d be on the phone talking to Frank and wanted to speak about things that had gone on in the game.

“He’s a student of the game and a future manager as well.”

Thiago Silva.

While Morris was unable to help Chelsea, it was notable that when Silva played, the Blues recorded better results.

But under new boss Thomas Tuchel, Silva has found a new level at the club, resulting in last year’s Champions League success in Porto.

And ahead of the next few months of the season, the Brazilian will be hoping that he can lean on his undoubted experience as the Blues enter the crunch.

