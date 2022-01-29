Jimmy Dunne’s QPR form must not be ignored in Ireland debate

Jimmy Dunne is a man in form.

Ireland international Jimmy Dunne is continuing to prove his class for QPR in the Championship, helping the West London side to an unlikely promotion charge.

And just today, the Dundalk native scored in Rangers’ 4-0 demolition of relegation battlers Reading at Loftus Road.

But his goal and performance today is no one-off, he has been churning out several impressive displays throughout the season in the English capital.

Jimmy Dunne impressing at QPR.

Remarkably, this has only been Dunne’s first full season in the Championship, having joined QPR from Burnley in the summer months.

And despite his relative inexperience at this level, Dunne has already made 22 senior appearances for the club in the league under Mark Warburton.

Out of those 22 appearances, 18 games have seen starts go his way, with a further coming off the bench.

Meanwhile, he has also found the back of the net on one prior occasion, but his most recent goal signifies his continued rise for the QPR.

Jimmy Dunne.

Today alone, recorded three interceptions, and six recoveries against QPR’s Championship rivals.

And for good measure, Dunne also won all of his tackles in a game where he picked up a clean sheet and goal for his troubles.

1 goal, 81% pass completion, 3 interceptions, 2 headed clearances, 1 tackle, 1 clean-sheet 💪 Don’t sleep on QPR’s brilliant centre-back Jimmy Dunne🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jY3SX5yq7n — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) January 29, 2022

But given Ireland’s continuing strength defensively, Dunne’s name has often been forgotten about in terms of the international debate.

West Brom’s Dara O’Shea and Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele are ahead of the Dundalk man [and rightly so] in the pecking order.

Although, that may change, sooner rather than later.

At QPR, Dunne has shown he is adept in terms of adapting in terms of style of play. But with recent injuries to Shane Duffy and Omobamidele, the door may open to Dunne ahead of the March internationals.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Darragh Lenihan is also a name who has been mentioned quite a bit in recent weeks, but given Dunne’s age and form with QPR, he is a man to watch.

