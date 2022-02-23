Jimmy Dunne scores again for QPR as Ireland calls amplify

Jimmy Dunne is maintaining his brilliant form.

Ireland international Jimmy Dunne maintained his scintillating form for QPR, as he helped bring an end to their winless run at Loftus Road.

Dunne headed home from a corner-kick, as Rangers’ 10-men recorded a morale-boosting 2-1 win at home to Championship rivals Blackpool.

The result sends them back into third in league table, with calls growing for the Ireland international to earn a recall to the Irish senior set-up.

Jimmy Dunne.

The goal was his third of the season, in a game where his fellow Irishman Jeff Hendrick also featured in.

Jimmy Dunne’s third goal of the season for QPR 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/UNzctMl8Eh — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 23, 2022

But his goal, however, comes at a time in which his international ambitions are being talked up by his club manager, Mark Warburton.

Since joining the West London side, Dunne has established as one of the key performers in QPR’s unlikely promotion tilt; with his club boss stressing that there is no reason why he should not earn a call-up next month.

“I am sure the (Irish) international guys are well aware of Jimmy,” Warburton said, as quoted by West London Sport. “I am not so sure they are aware of his dress sense – because that would mean he would never get a cap!

“But in terms of his ability, on the pitch he has done really well. He’s a very likeable character, he goes about his business and he is physically strong.

“We have done a lot of work with him in terms of his decision-making on the ball and I think you’re seeing his development due to his hard work in that area.

“He has genuinely done very well, shown his quality, the fans like him and he gives everything in terms of effort and application.

“There’s no reason why he shouldn’t get an international call-up.”

Ireland’s Championship stars.

Elsewhere in the Championship on Wednesday night, Ireland’s Derby trio of Eiran Cashin, Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele came unstuck in a 2-1 defeat versus Dan McNamara’s Millwall.

John Egan also picked up a clean sheet in Sheffield United’s 1-0 win at home to Darragh Lenihan’s Blackburn Rovers.

Dubliner Peter Kioso also started in Luton Town’s 2-1 away to Stoke City, while Sammie Szmodics was powerless as Fulham ran out 2-0 winners away to Peterborough.

