Jim Goodwin hits back at Stephen Glass’ Jamie McGrath ‘pressure’ jibe

Newly-appointed Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has hit back at claims made by former Dons boss Stephen Glass in relation to Jamie McGrath in the January transfer window.

During the window, Glass controversially claimed that McGrath could not ‘handle the pressure’ of playing for Aberdeen, amid intensifying scrutiny on his future at St Mirren, at the time.

The Ireland international, however, ended up turning down Glass’ approach, joining Wigan Athletic instead.

“Jamie is not a player to shy away from pressure, believe me..”

At the time, Goodwin was McGrath’s manager at St Mirren, before later taking over from Glass at Aberdeen just a few weeks later.

And today, in an interview with the Sunday Times, Goodwin hit back at Glass’ claim in January.

“I don’t think Stephen should have said that. I thought it was a poor comment,” he said. “Jamie is not a player to shy away from pressure, believe me.

“He took a decision to go to Wigan which I actually advised him not to at the time.

“The option to go to Aberdeen was a far better one for him because it was a bigger club, presumably with better players around him. He knew the league well.

I know what League One in England is like. I spent seven or eight years playing down there. It doesn’t suit players of Jamie’s qualities all the time.”

McGrath, however, has struggled for minutes at Wigan since his move in January, although he has been beset by injuries at key times in League One.

As a result of his lack of minutes at first-team level, McGrath missed out on Ireland’s squad during the last international window, with Kenny revealing that his lack of opportunities at Wigan played a role in him missing out.

