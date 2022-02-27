Jim Goodwin reveals detailed Alex Ferguson Aberdeen chat

Jim Goodwin has provided a fascinating insight into his chat with Alex Ferguson.

New Aberdeen boss, and former Ireland international Jim Goodwin has opened up on an hour-long discussion he had with Alex Ferguson, just days after he took over the club.

Goodwin took charge of the Dons from previous boss Stephen Glass, with the former boss parting ways with the club after a dismal run of results.

And speaking yesterday in the aftermath of Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw at home to Dundee United, Goodwin revealed an insight into his chat with the legendary Aberdeen, and Manchester United boss.

Jim Goodwin: “He’s been an absolute gentleman as I knew he would be..”

“He ’s been an absolute gentleman as I knew he would be,” Goodwin told the Daily Record in Scotland. “Yesterday I had a good conversation with him for about 10 minutes.

“He has been dragged here and there and everywhere, believe me but he spent an hour with me this morning.

This is the moment Sir Alex Ferguson unveiled his statue at Aberdeen FC today…👏 pic.twitter.com/dmfnR8pAvy — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 25, 2022

“My wife and kids were all looking forward to having breakfast together as I haven’t seen them for a week but I had to break the news to them I wouldn’t be standing Mr. Ferguson up as he had told me to come for a coffee at 9am.

“It’s been one of the most manic weeks of my career but I have to thank everyone for the welcome they have given me and Lee Sharp here.”

Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson was in attendance at Pittodrie this week to unveil a statue in his honour at the club where he began his managerial career.

At Pittodrie, Ferguson won three Scottish top-flight titles, four Scottish Cup, a league cup, and one European Cup Winners Cup. He also led the Dons to the European Super Cup in 1983.

And it was from there when he went on to take over Manchester United, where he enjoyed unprecedented success at Old Trafford.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aberdeen, Alex Ferguson, Jim Goodwin