Jim Crawford backs Festy Ebosele to shine in Serie A

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford has backed Festy Ebosele to shine in the Serie A, after his move to Udinese was made official earlier this month.

Ebosele put pen to paper on a pre-contract deal with the Italian giants after impressing with Derby County in the Championship.

And while he will miss out on Ireland’s crunch U21 European Qualifier away to Sweden, Crawford has backed the Enniscorthy teenager to shine in his new environment.

Ebosele has been forced to withdraw due to family reasons, along with Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson, who miss out through injury.

“I’ve met him a couple of times, and he’s disappointed in one sense,” Crawford explained on Ebosele’s exit from his U21 squad. “But we wish him and his family the best.

“He’s a loss, because everyone knows about his pace and form for Derby. Albeit, he has played at left-back, right-back and wide right. It shows his versatility as a player.

“But one thing for sure, is that he is a fantastic attacking threat. I’ve looked at most of his games, and teams are already doubling up on him for such a young. He’s such a high potential young player and I wish him the best with his new move to Italy.”

“He’s going to Serie A and hopefully he will play first-team football..”

His move to Italy, however, will see him link up with James Abankwah at Udinese, with the pair joining the Serie A side on a full-time basis in the summer.

Crawford, though, has stressed the need for him to continue playing first-team football when at his new club; similarly to his present spell at Derby County.

“He’s going to the Serie A and hopefully he will play first-team football,” he added. “It’s a different kind of football he has been used to in the Championship.

“There will be a lot more tactical emphasis on the game, but I think with James Abankwah going there, you have two young Irish boys who will help each other settle into the country.

“He’s looking forward to it and is initially going to be moving over with his girlfriend. I just wish him well on it. But he will develop over there, and I just hope he can get into the first-team as soon as possible.

“That could be a real catalyst for him in terms of his own development.”

