Jim Crawford reveals Ireland U21 ambition as key players set to miss out on Sweden clash

A blow for Ireland’s U21s.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford has revealed that Eiran Cashin will be forced to miss out on his side’s crucial U21 qualifier away to Sweden on Tuesday evening.

The Boys in Green called up Cashin for the first time just a fortnight ago, but his international clearance has yet to come through.

As a result, he has returned to his club, Derby County, with St Patrick’s Athletic defender Joe Redmond taking his place.

“We’re disappointed not to have Eiran Cashin..”

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s game against Sweden’s U21s, Cashin was ruled out by Crawford, with Festy Ebosele, Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone also set to miss out, through injury and family reasons.

“We brought in Eiran Cashin, and he still had paperwork to get over the line,” Crawford explained.

“But that’s not going to happen now. We’re disappointed not to have Eiran, but we realised yesterday that we need to call up someone else, so Joe Redmond is joining us.

“I had Joe when I was with the U18s, and I think he has got a hell of a lot better. He’s had an unbelievable start to the season at St Pat’s and has been in fantastic form.

“He is a real defender and reads the game really well. His distribution of the ball is good too, and that is what we look for in a defender that we are bringing into the group.

“Delighted for Joe, but for Eiran, his paperwork should be sorted in June.”

Ireland’s U21 dreams.

Should Ireland secure a win against the odds, however, it would signal a superb opportunity go and qualify for a major tournament.

That would be against the backdrop of not only Covid-19, but also the loss of key men to the senior set-up in recent years.

And Crawford feels this game has the potential to be one of the biggest he has ever been involved in within a coaching capacity.

“I think if we can win, it puts us in a strong position, not only to get in the playoffs but to go on and win the group,” he stressed.

“We’ve got two home games in June and a final game against Italy to wrap up the campaign. I think we’d be in a really good position.

“June is a long way away, and you don’t want to lose focus on tomorrow. But with the two home games, you know, I think it would put us in a really strong position to get maximum points there going into the last game where it could possibly be a winner takes all affair.

“This is the type of environment that players need to understand and thrive in. It’s also important that a lot of our players are with their clubs fighting for playoff places, or in relegation battles.

“This is all part of their journey and that will stand to them in terms of their development.”

