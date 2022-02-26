Jeff Stelling incensed at Matty Cash yellow card for Ukraine message

Jeff Stelling was not impressed.

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling cut an irate figure on Saturday afternoon, as Matty Cash received a booking for his celebration for Aston Villa away to Brighton.

Cash opened the scoring for the Villa, and when celebrating, he took off his jersey to display a pro-Ukrainian message in support of those suffering in the face of the Russian invasion.

But in doing so, he received a yellow card for his troubles, with Stelling left unimpressed with referee John Brooks for doing so.

Jeff Stelling incensed at Matty Cash booking.

“He’s sending a message to the people of Ukraine,” Stelling explained on Sky Sports News. “And he has been booked for it!

“John Brooks is an inexperienced Premier League referee, and hopefully people will come to their senses. The Premier League should just ignore that.

“It’s only his third Premier League game…”

“They should just ignore that” Matty Cash was booked for taking his shirt off to display a message in support of people in Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/SNuDyGq3SZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2022

And while Stelling’s complaints may be well-placed, Brooks was acting in accordance with the laws of the game, as controversial they may be in circumstances like that.

Matty Cash.

Earlier in the day, Cash pledged his support to Ukraine via his international team, Poland.

Poland are due to take on Russia in a World Cup playoff next month, but the Polish FA, in consultation with their players, have opted against it.

“We, the players of the Polish national team, together with the Polish Football Association, decided that as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, we do not intend to play in the play-off match against Russia,” a statement tweeted by Cash read.

“It is not an easy decision, but there are more important things in life than football.”

