Jeff Hendrick’s late QPR arrival explained

Jeff Hendrick is expected to make a telling impact at QPR.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has explained why he acted late to snap up Ireland international Jeff Hendrick on a deal until the end of the Championship season.

For the most part, Warburton has got his side motoring quite well at Loftus Road, with Irish international Jimmy Dunne at the forefront of a promising promotion push.

With that in mind, and the R’s strength in midfield, the arrival of Hendrick to West London was one that came out of left-field.

And while it was, R’s boss Warburton revealed that once he was informed of the Irish international’s availability, it was imperative that he had to act.

Mark Warburton on Jeff Hendrick: “It was one of those names and one of those deals that suddenly became available..”

In a recent interview with West London Sport, Warburton opened up on his last-ditch move for Hendrick, who was all but set to remain on the bench at Newcastle United until the end of the season.

“When we get to the last third of the season, and we’re not far away from that now, it’s making sure we have the depth, the quality and the experience to see through some big games,” he explained.

“It was one of those names and one of those deals that suddenly became available under the radar.

“We knew other Championship clubs would immediately move for him when that became news. But, thankfully we got ahead of the pack and got the deal over the line.”

While Hendrick’s experience will be key for Rangers; he does face a considerable fight to make his way into the starting XI at Loftus Road.

Currently, the Hoops find themselves comfortably in the Championship promotion hunt, and they will be hoping their form can continue.

Hendrick’s first opportunity to make his mark for the club will come on Saturday in the FA Cup, with Rangers taking on Peterborough. Kick-off at London Road is at 3pm.

