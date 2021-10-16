Jayson Molumby impresses in derby win for West Brom

Jasyon Molumby is impressing at West Brom.

After being forced to wait for his chance at the Hawthorns, West Brom loanee Jayson Molumby took his opening for his new club on Friday night in a 1-0 win at home to Birmingham City.

Molumby came on as a second-half sub for West Brom in place of Alex Mowatt, but the former Ireland Under-21 captain did not look out of place one bit.

The game happened to be his third appearance off the bench for his new side since making the move to the Hawthorns, but it was on Friday night when he took his chance.

Molumby impresses for West Brom.

Molumby, of course, was not involved in Stephen Kenny’s last international squad, with the former Dundalk manager opting for Harry Arter instead of the former Ireland Under-21.

And that seems to have the desired effect in terms of pushing Molumby on, with the young midfielder looking to prove his worth once more to Kenny.

With gametime scarce for the former Ireland Under-21, it was imperative that he took his chance for West Brom when it came, and to do that in a derby game will come as a timely boost for him.

Good to see Jayson Molumby make a big impact off the bench for West Brom last night 🇮🇪⚽️👊 Promising signs after a difficult twelve months 🍀#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/LKQ08T3zzp — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 16, 2021

Valerien Ismael praises Jayson Molumby.

While Molumby’s performance will pique the interest of Stephen Kenny, it also earned plenty of praise from his club manager, Valery Ismael.

The result sent West Brom top of the Championship table with a win against their local rivals, despite not playing to their usual levels. Molumby has now come on in each of West Brom’s last three games as a sub.

“Jayson came on, and it showed us why we brought him in[to the club],” Ismael said. “He gave us another volume in midfield and the option to breath to win more balls for our attackers. It was really important that he came on and made an impact.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jayson Molumby, west brom