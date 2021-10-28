Jayson Molumby hoping to continue good West Brom form ahead of crunch international window

Jayson Molumby is loving life at West Brom.

Former Ireland Under-21 captain and current Irish senior international Jayson Molumby is impressing on loan at West Brom, and he is hopeful that he can continue his recent form in the coming weeks.

Molumby started off slowly at the Hawthorns, but he is beginning to prove his worth for the Baggies as they look to maintain their promotion charge this season.

As a result of his recent form, Molumby has thrown his name firmly into the hat for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad ahead of upcoming internationals against Portugal and Luxembourg next month.

Jayson Molumby on West Brom.

Molumby made his West Brom debut at the end of September, and has since gone on to impress for his new employer while on loan from Brighton.

“I think I’ve done okay recently,” Molumby told West Brom’s media team. “There’s things I need to be better at.

“It probably helped me to wait a bit until I played because I was working every day in training, finding out exactly how the gaffer wants us to play as a team and how he wants me to play as an individual.

“I feel like the more I play, the more I’ll get used to the style and the more I’ll understand what’s expected of me. It’s been great for me to get into the team. Getting the win the other day against Bristol City was great.

“I think I have a good understanding of what the gaffer expects from me. As long as I’m clear in what I need to do, then that’s the route forward.”

Molumby settling in at West Brom.

West Brom have an ever-growing Irish contingent at the club, with Callum Robinson already there, but it is close friend Dara O’Shea who has helped the bustling central midfielder settle in at his new club.

“I’ve known Dara for about five or six years now and we’re really good mates,” he added. “He’s been brilliant with me and I was actually living with him and his partner for about six or seven weeks when I first came here.

Wholesome content alert. 😍@jay_molumby15 on his friendship with @dara_oshea_, breaking into our XI and Saturday’s clash at Fulham 💬 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 28, 2021

“For them to take me in and make me feel comfortable was unbelievable and I’m really grateful for that. He’s done an awful lot since I’ve been here to make me feel at home.

“It’s a huge help when you join a club and you already know some faces. You can lean on a few of the lads if you ever need anything.”

