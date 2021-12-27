Jason Knight reveals the influence of each manager he’s had at Derby County

Jason Knight is continuing to impress at Derby County.

Ireland international Jason Knight has explained the influence that each of his managers have had on his career to date, having played under three managers at Derby County.

Knight was first introduced into the first-team set-up at Pride Park by Frank Lampard, before then excelling under Philip Cocu and Wayne Rooney.

And while his immediate future appears to be away from Derby, he has, however, continued to impress amid their turmoil this season.

Jason Knight’s development at Derby County.

But in a recent interview with the Athletic, Knight has explained he would like to continue to mimic his game, based off of his former manager, Frank Lampard.

“The managers were all different midfielders, which has been perfect for me,” Knight told the Athletic.

“I see myself as a No 8. A box-to-box midfielder, the type that gets goals and stops goals going in the other end. Like Frank — that’s the type of player I want to be.”

While he struggled to play much first-team football under Lampard, it was under Cocu where the former Cabinteely man excelled, and he has since kicked on under Rooney.

“I learned a lot technically under Philip Cocu, who was obviously a great player back in his day,” Knight explains.

“And with the gaffer now, everybody knows that he was all about scoring goals and getting assists. That’s what I am constantly working to bring into my game.

“I’m still learning, and I just want to play as many games as I can. But I feel like I’ve improved in adding goals and adding assists into my game this year — I’ve become more of a threat that way, I think.

“Obviously, I want to keep the energy and tenacity, but the lethal edge is the big thing.

“It’s all about getting into the right positions at the right time. The gaffer and the staff have been great with me on that front, trying to help me improve that. After training, we do a lot of shooting drills. The gaffer is always giving me tips.”

Jason Knight.

As mentioned, Knight has been heavily linked with a move away from the Rams throughout this season, and it has been exacerbated by the club’s dire financial state.

The club remain in administration, with US investor Chris Kirchner backing out of a deal to purchase the cash-strapped club.

As a result, it appears a fire-sale of their most-prized assets will be on the cards in January, and Knight is one name who will undoubtedly be linked with a big move.

But for now, he remains a Derby County player, and it seems he is at a great place to continue his development, despite the club’s off-field issues.

