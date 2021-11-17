Jason Knight: Analysing the most likely Premier League moves for the Irish international

What next for Jason Knight?

After an impressive cameo for Ireland away to Luxembourg, Jason Knight’s club duties at Derby County are about to get even more challenging in the coming weeks.

Despite his, and Derby’s relatively good form, the Rams are all but certain to relegated to League One this season due to a further nine-point penalty being imposed against them.

They were already docked 12 points in September, after going into administration, and this latest blow will surely make several look towards the exit door at Pride Park.

Knight, will be no different to many of his teammates, and having been linked to a move away before, he is likely to be linked with a move away from Derby again.

And ahead of the January transfer window, we take a quick look at some of the Premier League clubs that may be interested in signing Knight as his stock continues to rise.

Burnley.

After being linked with a move for the former Cabinteely schoolboy before, Burnley will surely be interested in a move for the combative midfielder again.

According to a report in Lancashire Live, Burnley were said to have ‘rekindled’ their interest in Knight in August prior to his injury.

His subsequent return from injury, and form, will naturally turn heads at Turf Moor as the January transfer window approaches.

Currently, Burnley have a lack of attacking options under Sean Dyche, but Knight’s attacking ability from midfield positions may prove to be a valuable asset as they look to stay up in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United.

Another side who were linked with a move for Knight before, Newcastle United need reinforcements and fast if they to stay up in the Premier League this season.

And the 20-year-old may be just what they need as Eddie Howe looks to keep a limited squad up in the English top-flight.

Jason Knight completely changed the game for Ireland tonight 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 ⏲️ 28 minutes played

🅰️ Two assists

📊 100% pass success rate He also won the free-kick for Shane Duffy’s goal. The future is bright 😍#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/9N5fWn7nO7 — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 14, 2021

Newcastle have struggled for goals this season, while also looking very limited in the midfield positions, so the tactical nous of Knight could be a gamechanger.

As far as moves go, this one may be one of the better ones in the short-term as there does not appear to be too many options in the Magpies’ midfield that are streets ahead of the young Dubliner.

Leeds United.

This may be one of the more controversial ones on the list, but Leeds United may be eyeing a move for Knight from their fierce local rivals Derby.

In January, the Yorkshire Evening Post tipped Knight with a move to the Whites, and his performances would suggest he has done little to deter that interest.

Given the dire situation that Derby are in from a financial point of view, any offer is likely to be considered, even from their bitter rivals Leeds.

For Knight to work alongside Marcelo Bielsa and also be involved in a midfield that is far from perfect, may offer him the perfect opportunity regarding game time, and in a coaching sense.

Whether Derby fans like it or not, this would make sense.

West Ham.

West Ham are flying at the moment, and it appears that David Moyes can do very little wrong at the London Stadium.

But adding Knight to his squad may prove to be a shrewd acquisition going forward. Declan Rice, of course, is a talismanic figure in the middle of the park, but with an ageing Mark Noble far from at his peak, it may give Knight an opportunity in London.

Granted, it may be tough to break in initially, but West Ham are a club that have shown little hesitation about throwing young players in at the deep end before.

While unlikely, this may be a good move down the line, even if minutes are difficult to come by at the start.

Crystal Palace.

Also previously linked with a move to the former Cabinteely youngster, Crystal Palace will naturally be interested in the latest developments at Derby County.

While under new management, Palace may still find a space in their squad for Knight, although it seems unlikely the 20-year-old would be keen on playing a role off the bench predominantly.

Alan Nixon from the Sun reports that Brighton lead the race to sign Jason Knight from Derby County this Summer. Crystal Palace and West Ham also interested in the 20 year-old according to the Mirror. https://t.co/X9ZQxU8tRu — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) June 3, 2021

Then again, Palace are unlikely to keep the likes of Conor Gallagher beyond the end of this season, so if he does wait it out he may be rewarded in the long run.

But with the likes of Everton and Brighton also believed to be sniffing around the youngster, a move to Palace is probably one of the more likely scenarios.

