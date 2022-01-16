Jason Knight nears Derby County exit as Wayne Rooney comments emerge

It has been a tough few days for Derby County.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney admits he can not guarantee that he will be able to hold onto his star players in this month’s transfer window, with speculation already mounting on Jason Knight‘s future.

Knight has already been linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months; with 16 clubs understood to be interested in signing the midfielder.

And it now appears that Rams boss Rooney will be able to do little should any big offers come in for the former Cabinteely schoolboy.

In addition, the Times are also reporting that Knight is set to leave the club.

Wayne Rooney unable to shed light on players’ futures.

“My relationship with the players is built on trust and honesty,” Rooney told Derbyshire Live after Saturday’s big win over Sheffield United.

“I can’t look them in the eye, where we are at at the minute, and give them anything, really, only just prepare them and get them ready [for matches].

“Any decisions made like [Graham] Shinnie, for instance, will be through the administrators. I want to keep all the players.

Jason Knight made his 100th appearance for us yesterday! 💫 Congratulations on the milestone, Knighty! 👏🐏#DCFC pic.twitter.com/kvOjlhoC0j — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 16, 2022

“I saw a report saying I told the players that they could leave, which is not the case. Maybe that has been misinterpreted.

“What I said to the players is if you want any information, if clubs are in [for you] there is nothing I can do. You have to go to the administrators, they are the ones who are making the decisions.”

Jason Knight.

In recent weeks, Knight has been linked with many top-flight clubs; with Burnley, Leeds and Everton all said to be interested in the Ireland international.

Premier League giants Manchester City have also been linked with a swoop for Knight. That interest, however, appears to have cooled down in recent weeks.

But Rooney’s recent comments, coupled with the departure of Phil Jagielka and Graham Shinnie will cast even more doubt on the Dubliner’s future at the club, as they continue to grapple with severe off-field financial issues.

Read More About: derby county, jason knight