Jason Knight linked with move to Premier League giants Man City

Ireland international Jason Knight is understood to be attracting the interest of Premier League giants Manchester City ahead of the January transfer window.

A report in the Irish Daily Star has claimed that the Cityzens are seriously considering a move for Knight, with other clubs lurking for the Cabinteely native’s signature.

In a seperate report earlier this week, Knight was linked with a move to one of Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Leeds, Burnley or Newcastle.

Amid the Derby County turmoil this season, Knight has continued to emerge as one of the most impressive young talents the Championship has to offer.

While bottom of the table – after their many point deductions – Wayne Rooney’s side have picked up 22 points from 20 games so far.

And should they have not been deducted any points at all this season, they would be 19th in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone.

But financial constraints have held Derby back all season, and it seems highly likely that they will be playing League One football next season.

That has led to interest in a number of their young stars, including Knight, with Man City the latest to be taking an interest in the young Dubliner.

As per a report in the Football League World, Derby County’s precarious financial state has left them in a position where they may be forced to sell several of their prised possessions, with Knight being one.

The report claims that: “Administrators have, however, refused to rule out selling players in the January transfer window to raise funds if a buyer cannot be found before then.

“Knight is understood to be the prime contender to leave. Premier League sides Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderer, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Leeds United, Burnley and Newcastle United all keen on the 20-year-old.”

Now 20, Knight appears quite unlikely to remain at Derby County until the end of the season, but that has not stopped him impressing for the Rams.

So far, the Ireland international has scored twice in ten games for the Rams this season, with the most recent of which coming against Bournemouth in a 3-2 win.

He was also heavily involved in Ireland’s 3-0 win away to Luxembourg last month, playing a key role in all three goals for Stephen Kenny’s side.

