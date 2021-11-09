Jason Knight opens up on his development as he continues to impress with Derby and Ireland

Jason Knight has endured a luckless start to the season with Derby County and Ireland.

Ireland international Jason Knight admits that he is looking to make up for some lost time with his club side Derby County as he heads into this international break with the Boys in Green.

After suffering a bizarre training ground injury earlier this season in a collision with Wayne Rooney, Knight missed out on Ireland’s September internationals.

But this week’s tie against the Portuguese offers the Dubliner a chance to take on Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in his career.

“Since the start of the season I have suffered a couple of injuries and knocks that have set me back but you’ll always get them in your career,” Knight said on Monday.

“It’s all about working hard and getting back into the fold. Obviously, Josh and the lads have done really well in the last couple of camps and it’s going to be really tough to get back in there. But you have to keep pushing and it’s only going to make us as a country better.

“I think I’m progressing well. I think I’m maturing a lot. There’s a lot of pressure with the stuff that’s going on at Derby but I think it is going to help mature as a player in the long-run by playing a lot of games. I’m really happy about that.”

Since making his debut for Ireland under Kenny, Knight has established himself as a key fulcrum in the middle of the park for the Boys in Green.

Despite that, the former Cabinteely schoolboy admits he still needs to improve to get to where he wants to be, with Kenny and Rooney important in that sense.

“All aspects of my game, scoring goals and getting assists,” he added on where he needs to improve. “I can always improve technically and tactically, and the gaffer here and at Derby is really great for that.

“He [Rooney] does [talk about scoring more], and there’s not many better out there who can teach you that. It’s a confidence thing because if you get one, you might get two or three the next week. It’s about trying to get a consecutive run of games and being consistent.”

