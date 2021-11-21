Jamie Redknapp explains why he thinks Spurs can make the top-four

Thoughts on what Jamie Redknapp had to say?

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Spurs have a ‘great chance’ of making the top-four following their win at home to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

After falling behind in the first-half, Spurs came back to win the game by a single goal as Antonio Conte’s reign in charge showed signs of promise.

But despite the win, Redknapp is aware that the North London club need to improve under the Italian. Unsurprisingly, he is confident that they will.

Jamie Redknapp on Spurs’ top-four hopes.

“It’s a great result, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said after the game on Sky Sports.

“Look at that first-half, there are still some tweaks that need to be done. When you have only had a team for three weeks and have players who have never played in a system [like that] before, it is going to take time.

🗣 “They are right in the mix, they’re four points off top four.” Jamie Redknapp believes that Tottenham can compete for the Champions League places pic.twitter.com/7MVES8MfZD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 21, 2021

“That’s going to be the case with Antonio Conte at Spurs. You have to be very patient and there have been a lot of players who have been on international duty.

“He has not been able to do an awful lot with them. He’ll look to that one today and they had to win that. It was an understrength Leeds side but they have put themselves right back in the race for the top four. They’re going to have a bit of confidence now.”

Spurs.

Daniel James gave Leeds a 1-0 lead on the stroke of half-time before Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon scored for Spurs in the second-half.

The win puts Spurs just four points off the top four, and Redknapp believes they have a real chance in doing so.

You can see the passion he brings to the football club and those Spurs fans and players will buy into that,” he added. “But they have to be patient with this.

“They’re right in the mix and are four points off. I think if they buy a few in January I think they will be one of the runners because of Antonio Conte.

“Before him I would have said no chance, but with him, I think they have a great chance.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, jamie redknapp, Spurs