Jamie Redknapp claims Harry Kane’s ‘reputation as England captain’ helped him avoid red card v Liverpool

Jamie Redknapp has claimed Harry Kane was lucky to stay on the pitch.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has blasted the refereeing decision that saw Harry Kane remain on the pitch after a reckless lunge on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

The decision to keep Kane on the pitch proved to be a major talking point as such, with Robertson later being sent off for a wild lunge of his own.

The game, however, ended 2-2, with neither side able to land an elusive win ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.

Harry Kane ‘very lucky’ not to earn red card.

In an absorbing game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs took a first-half lead, before they were pegged back by a Diogo Jota header.

Robertson then put the Reds in front in the second-half, before Heung-min Son levelled matters after pouncing on an Alisson mistake.

But it was the decision to keep Kane on the pitch that had a major bearing on the game.

“It was a red card,” Redknapp said on Kane’s questionable lunge. “I thought it was reckless and out of control.

“He just scored and the crowd were up for it. It was fever pitch when he went in for the challenge.

Should Harry Kane have been sent off?

“Sometimes the reputation of being England captain plays into your hands. I think he’s lucky that Andy Robertson’s foot was not on the floor.

“He just gets his foot out of the way in time. It’s high, he’s lucky.”

Spurs v Liverpool.

Thankfully for Kane, and his Spurs teammates, the England skipper was allowed to stay on the pitch despite his indiscretion.

Robertson, however, was not as lucky, as he was later sent off for a poor tackle of his own following a lengthy VAR review.

Although, that did not matter a whole lot as Liverpool emerged from North London with a point, and their unbeaten league run intact.

