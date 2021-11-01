Jamie Redknapp insists Andrew Omobamidele needs to improve despite Premier League goal

Was Jamie Redknapp too harsh on Andrew Omobamidele?

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Andrew Omobamidele needs to improve his game, despite the defender scoring his first Premier League goal during the weekend.

Redknapp, who was on punditry for Sky on Sunday, heavily criticised the former Leixlip United schoolboy during the first-half – as he struggled against Brazilian winger Raphinha.

But the 19-year-old reacted well to his difficult first-half display by scoring, and almost helping Norwich City to a point against relegation rivals Leeds United.

Jamie Redknapp on Andrew Omobamidele.

While Omobamidele impressed in the second-half, Redknapp felt that he thinks the Irish defender must continue to improve his game.

Despite the criticisms, the former Liverpool star admitted that he was impressed with his leap for the goal.

“I was a bit critical of Omobamidele at half-time because I thought he could have done more against [Raphinha],” he said. “I was pleased for him when he scored this goal.

“It was a tough game for him, really tough because he’s normally a centre back. This is a brilliant leap and a great header, he wants to win the ball and shows tremendous desire.

“I think from his point of view, go and look at the video now (of the game). Look at what it takes and the strengths and weaknesses, how to get better as a player.

“He has obviously showed that he has got that desire. He showed a lot of quality and stuck at it, but it was a really hard game for him today.”

Andrew Omobamidele.

Despite the obvious disappointment of his side falling to defeat – Omobamidele spoke maturely after the game, reflecting on a ‘proud’ moment.

“It’s obviously a proud moment for me but at the end of the day we want to win the game and it was disappointing to say the least,” the defender said after the game.

“I thought the lads dug in and I thought we were the better team in the first-half. We need to work hard because we are under pressure at the moment.

🗣"It's obviously a proud moment for me but at the end of the day we want to win the game and it was disappointing to say the least." Andrew Omobamidele managed to get his first Premier League goal today but remains disappointed with the loss pic.twitter.com/DMd1fi2PkP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 31, 2021

“We can’t dwell on it, and in football there’s always the next game so we need to nip it in the bud tonight and move on as quick as we can.”

