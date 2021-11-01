Jamie O’Hara blasts Harry Kane after dire Spurs performances

A scathing criticism of Harry Kane from Jamie O’Hara.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has launched a scathing criticism of Harry Kane after Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of his duties on Monday morning.

Following the departure of Nuno, it is expected that Antonio Conte will take charge of the North London club – but O’Hara has shown no mercy to Kane after a string of dismal performances from the England forward.

On Saturday, Kane was part of a Spurs side that were beaten with ease by a morale-sapped Man United, and he was blasted by his own home support throughout the game.

Jamie O’Hara on Harry Kane.

“Harry Kane was really bad, a dreadful performance, his head was down, he lacked any sort of edge,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT. “He doesn’t want to be there, let’s be honest.

“He got booed – fans pay good money to be at that stadium, the ticket prices are high so when they turn up they expect to see the players giving 100 per cent, that’s first and foremost whether you want to be at the football club or not.

“He’s totally out of sorts, he’s not in the right areas, I don’t think he’s in the right frame of mind to be playing at the moment.

“Drop Kane. Take him out the firing line, play Son up front because Steven Bergwijn’s back, play him and Lucas Moura. I’d just give Kane a rest and take him out the firing line. He’s taking a lot of stick at the minute.

“But he must be sat there frustrated. If you look at the creativity in our team, it’s absolutely non-existent. No one creates a chance, there’s no give-and-go, one-twos, third man runs trying to get people in, it’s just so basic and so average, it was almost embarrassing to watch.”

