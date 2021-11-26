‘Get them out of the club’ – Jamie O’Hara slams Spurs stars, including Ireland’s Matt Doherty

Not the night Matt Doherty and Spurs had in mind.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Matt Doherty should never play for the club again after a dire loss away to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League last night.

The North London side were undone against their lowly opponents with a late winner after playing the majority of the game with ten-men.

But despite that disadvantage, O’Hara took aim at a number of Antonio Conte’s players, with Doherty put well and truly in the firing line.

Jamie O’Hara on Matt Doherty.

“I would expect a National League team to give these a game,” he said on Sky Sports after the game. “This has been a disgrace.

“Some of the players, and I will name them as well, Doherty, N’Dombele, Dele Alli and Davinson Sanchez should be ashamed of their performance. They shouldn’t wear a Spurs shirt again in my opinion.

🗣 “They shouldn’t wear a Spurs shirt again in my opinion.” A rollercoaster of an evening for Jamie O’Hara as #THFC are beaten by the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IJIJeOdqva — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2021

“These players were strolling around the park dismissing the game, like they were too good to play in it.

“Disgrace, absolute disgrace. If Antonio Conte doesn’t go in and make big changes, go in and get him out of the club and off the wage bill.”

Matt Doherty.

Despite appearing to be a player that may have done well under Conte at Spurs, Doherty has yet to truly fire under the Italian in North London.

And performances like Thursday’s will only add to the narrative that he is not good enough to play for the club going forward.

“Not good enough,” O’Hara added. “Not fit enough and not got the desire to wear a Spurs shirt. I was glancing at the West Ham game, he put out a second-string side against Rapid Vienna, and they’re sprinting after it.

“They’re fit, they’re strong and they’re hungry. You see Mark Noble, he’s 35 and he’s sprinting around and then you have N’Dombele who cost 60m, Ryan Sessegnon who cost 30m and Doherty who cost 15m.

“100s of million worth of talent putting in a a performance like that against NS Mura. It’s embarrassing. Antonio Conte has got to do something quick. Get them out of the club.”

