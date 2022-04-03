Jamie O’Hara hits out at Frank Lampard as shambolic defending costs Everton again

Everton are in big trouble.

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara has slammed Frank Lampard for his decision-making in Everton’s 2-1 defeat away to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

After falling behind thanks to a superb Aaron Cresswell opener, the Toffees levelled through Mason Holgate, but were undone just moments after equalising through Jarrod Bowen.

And it was the manner of the goal that will most frustrate Lampard, as his side coughed up a diabolical goal on the break.

“I want to grab them by the scruff of the neck..”

“It’s absolutely shocking. I mean, if I’m Frank Lampard, I’m in that dressing room after the game and I’ve watched that second goal back,” O’Hara said after the game.

“I want to grab them by the scruff of the neck. Honestly, because the defending is absolutely shambolic. They’ve just got themselves back in the game.

“All you need to do is get rid of it. You can’t score from row Z..

🗣 “You can’t play like that in the Premier League and expect to win games.” 😡@Mrjamieohara1 questions Frank Lampard’s tactical decisions like taking off Calvert-Lewin in Everton’s defeat to West Ham pic.twitter.com/aEsNII4oCo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2022

“You are down the bottom, you’re in a relegation fight, we’ve just got a huge goal to get back into the game, turn it, get it in behind them and we’ll play from there. That was a shocking goal to concede.”

While the goal was a poor one to concede, O’Hara was just as flabbergasted by the decision to withdraw forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the action as Everton hunted down an equaliser.

“But then on the other hand, the decision he made to take Calvert-Lewin off, I didn’t understand it as I was watching,” he added. “I just didn’t get it. Why would you take off a player who can score a goal when you’re losing the game?

❌ Everton’s poor away form continues ⚒ West Ham keep the pressure on their top 4 rivals pic.twitter.com/BkFGUzMitg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2022

“Alright, you might not be fit, right? We don’t know his fitness and what the issues with him are, but you don’t have to run around, he’s six foot, he’s over six foot, you just stand in the box.

“They had three or four crosses in the dying moments of that game and Richarlison was playing as the forward. He was not good enough in the air to win anything, and you’re thinking then, that’s where you need a Calvert-Lewin to go and score..”

Everton do, however, have an opportunity to make amends for their defeat next weekend as they host Manchester United at Goodison Park. Kick-off is on Saturday at 12.30pm.

