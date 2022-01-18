Jamie O’Hara explains why Graham Potter is ‘perfect’ for Manchester United

Jamie O’Hara has his say.

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara has explained why he thinks Graham Potter would be the ideal candidate to take over the reins of Manchester United at the end of the season.

O’Hara, who was speaking on talkSPORT, has often been a critic of United in recent times, and the Red Devils inconsistent form has done little to change his opinion.

And in light of Ralf Rangnick’s supposed inability to sufficiently turn the ship around has led to O’Hara calling for Potter to take over the Old Trafford hot-seat.

That is, of course, despite suggestions that Potter would not get the time required to complete his project at United, should he get the job.

Jamie O’Hara: “Graham Potter would be perfect for Manchester United..”

“Graham Potter would be perfect for Manchester United,” O’Hara explained while on talkSPORT. “He’s that new, modern day manager who knows how to deal with the new style footballer, the modern day footballer.

“Not this old style footballer, which is completely different, and I think he would be perfect for someone like Manchester United.

⭐️ “I think Graham Potter would be perfect for Manchester United.” 👏 “He’s a new, modern day manager who can deal with modern players.” Jamie O’Hara says #BHAFC‘s Graham Potter would be the right fit for #MUFC amid interest from #EFC. pic.twitter.com/VOYPQRlLH4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 17, 2022

“They gave Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] time. I think they would, and I think if you’re bringing in someone like Graham Potter, I think you have to because there has to be a process and a change of mentality.”

Graham Potter.

While O’Hara may think Potter is the ‘perfect fit’ for United, the former Swansea City boss has been tipped with a move to the vacant Everton post.

Amid those links, Potter has, however, distanced himself from those, for now at least.

Read More About: graham potter, Jamie O'Hara, Manchester United