Jamie O’Hara slams ’embarrassing’ Spurs after late capitulation

He was not happy.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has lashed out at his former side, branding them as ’embarrassing’ after their 3-2 defeat at home to Southampton.

Once again, Antonio Conte’s side were unable to hold out for a win, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side deserving their win in North London.

But it was a night in which Spurs’ problems reared their ugly head yet again, as their top-four chase suffered a potentially fatal blow.

Jamie O’Hara: “It’s embarrassing..”

“The defending at the back was shocking,” O’Hara told talkSPORT. “Honestly… £45million for [Davinson] Sanchez. £32million for [Emerson] Royal! It’s embarrassing.”

In the game, Spurs took the lead twice, before they were pegged back on two occasions by their superior opponents. And they could have nabbed a late equaliser if it was not for a correct VAR call which denied them a point.

“As soon as we scored, we took our foot off the gas and conceded again.” O’Hara explained. “I don’t know what has happened at Spurs, but the defending is a disgrace.

“The defending is SHOCKING!” 😡 ❌ “You can’t ball-watch! It happened twice in 6 minutes. It’s basic defending!” Jamie O’Hara was left nearly speechless from #THFC’s defending, tonight… 😱 pic.twitter.com/zfMaMdj5jD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 9, 2022

“What you don’t do when you are a centre-back defending is ball watch. You are watching the ball and they are running off the back of you.

“I remember when I was with Mick McCarthy and we struggled with set pieces. He was standing there saying ‘when you defend set pieces or crosses, make sure the man you are marking cannot see the number on your shirt’.

“If he can see the number on your shirt then you are in trouble, as you can’t see him. It happened twice in six minutes, basic defending.”

Spurs.

While defeat is not the end of Spurs’ top-four hopes, it is a significant blow all the same.

With Manchester United dropping points against Burnley, and West Ham’s win at home to Watford; Conte’s side are on the back-foot in their quest to secure Champions League football for next season.

They do, however, have an opportunity to make amends as early as this weekend, with Wolves set to visit North London on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jamie O'Hara, Spurs