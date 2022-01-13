Jamie O’Hara believes Antonio Conte is ‘losing his passion’ as Spurs boss

Jamie O’Hara is a worried man.

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes that Antonio Conte is beginning to ‘lose his passion’ at the helm of the club, just weeks into his reign.

The North London club were soundly beaten by Chelsea over two-legs in their Carabao Cup semi-final, with Conte’s side struggling throughout 180 minutes of action.

Speaking after the game, Conte did not hide his opinion that his side needs a major overhaul.

Jamie O’Hara on Antonio Conte: “He looks like he’s lost the passion a little bit..”

And O’Hara, who admittedly did not watch the interviews after the game, stated how he feels that the Italian has lost the passion.

“He’s not the same on the side as he was when he first came in,” he explained. “He looks like he’s lost the passion a little bit.

“He’s looking at the side thinking ‘what chance have I got’. He’s having to play Doherty left wing-back again.

😔 “Conte looks defeated.” 😳 “If Levy doesn’t sign top quality players, Antonio Conte will walk.” 😬 “If #MUFC phoned him tomorrow, he’d seriously think about leaving.” Jamie O’Hara is fearful that Antonio Conte could walk away from Spurs pic.twitter.com/uC9mbTyIAs — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 12, 2022

“The players we’ve got out there – Emerson Royal we’ve signed him, Bryan Gil we’ve signed him this season, it’s not good enough.

“Daniel Levy, if he doesn’t buy and doesn’t bring in some top quality players then Antonio Conte will walk.

“He will walk, I’m telling you. If Manchester United phoned him tomorrow and said ‘we want you’, he would seriously think about leaving.”

Antonio Conte.

During the two-legged affair against the Blues, Conte’s side were outclassed by his former employer, with Matt Doherty struggling to adapt to an unfamiliar role on the left.

But they do have an opportunity to make amends in the FA Cup at least, after they were drawn at home to Brighton in the fourth round of the competition.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, Jamie O'Hara, Spurs