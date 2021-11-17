Jamie McGrath good enough to play in the Premier League, says St Mirren teammate

More praise for Ireland’s Jamie McGrath.

Jamie McGrath is good enough to play in the Premier League, according to his St Mirren teammate Ryan Flynn.

Flynn, 33, began his professional career at Liverpool, before also playing for Sheffield United and Oldham, believes McGrath is one of the best he has ever played with.

And after the former Dundalk midfielder’s exploits for Ireland during the last international break, Flynn believes the Meathman can go as far as he wishes.

“He’s definitely up there with the best I’ve ever played with. I think he can go really far,” Flynn told Renfrewshire Live.

“People are asking if he could play in the English Premier League and I honestly don’t see why not.

“I think the way he plays the game, for us and for Ireland, he just suits it and thrives in it. He actually seems to thrive more the bigger the game is.

“I think he’ll go really far. He’s not just a great player, he’s a top lad as well.”

Since moving to Scotland following a stint with Dundalk, McGrath has established himself as one of the hottest properties in the Scottish top-flight.

The 25-year-old, however, is in the last year of his contract at the club, and is expected to move on in January.

“It was actually nice to play with Jamie against St Johnstone,” Flynn added on being able to play with McGrath. “Normally I’d only be on in midfield when he was injured or I’d be going on when he was coming off!

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders, he’s switched on,” he explained.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but I think he’ll go right to the top. Every player in our training room is right behind him.”

