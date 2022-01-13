Jamie McGrath’s valuation revealed as St Mirren admit it is ‘unlikely’ he will stay at club next season

Jamie McGrath is nearing the exit door at St Mirren.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that he is expecting to part ways with Jamie McGrath sooner rather than later at the club.

Currently, McGrath is the subject of intense media speculation surrounding his future at the club, with Aberdeen understood to be close to prising him away from the Buddies.

And following the intense speculation of recent days, Goodwin revealed that it is ‘highly unlikely’ that he will remain at the club, for next season at least.

“It’s highly unlikely Jamie will be a St Mirren player next season ..”

“We are quite relaxed over the situation,” Goodwin revealed. “We’ve made Jamie and his representatives a very good offer. But Jamie is well within his right to go and talk to any club he wants to.

“Realistically of course it’s highly unlikely Jamie will be a St Mirren player next season. But while he’s here we’ll use him as best we can.

Connor Ronan and Jamie McGrath are tearing it up today and you have to love it 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Technicians 👏#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/1CUr9rEW2x — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) September 26, 2021

“There’s a long way to go in this January window but we’ll try our best to keep him,” he continued.

“Unless someone comes in with a financial offer which makes good business sense for the club, then there’s absolutely no way we will let Jamie walk out the door.”

The fee

This latest revelation over McGrath’s future comes as a fee for his services has reportedly been revealed by St Mirren.

The fee that’s been suggested by the Daily Record, is in the region of £350,000, the same fee that was tabled by Hibs in the summer – in which the Buddies accepted.

For now, however, McGrath does have a league game to prepare next week against Dundee United; with St Mirren looking to claw their way out of the relegation scrap in the Scottish top-flight.

