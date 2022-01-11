Jamie McGrath ‘moving closer’ to Aberdeen switch

Jamie McGrath looks like he is on the move.

Ireland international Jamie McGrath is moving ever closer to his Aberdeen move, according to a report in the Daily Record in Scotland.

Last week, it emerged that the Dons were interested in bringing the former Dundalk attacking midfielder to Pittodrie from St Mirren, but it has now been revealed that they have offered McGrath a pre-contract at the club.

Currently, McGrath’s contract at St Mirren is up at the end of the season, despite the best efforts of the club to retain their star man.

Aberdeen ‘confident’ of signing Jamie McGrath.

McGrath, 25, joined the Scottish top-flight outfit from Dundalk at the end of the 2019 season, and despite a slow start, he has enjoyed an impressive time in Paisley since.

While at the club, the Athboy man has picked up international honours and has starred against the best teams Scotland has to offer, in Celtic and Rangers.

And who could forget our dramatic quarter-final win over Rangers 👀 Jim Goodwin’s men became the only side to beat Rangers domestically this season with Conor McCarthy scoring an injury-time winner following Jamie McGrath’s brace. pic.twitter.com/h0TwDCOcu2 — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) January 23, 2021

Last season, his Scottish League Cup heroics dumped Steven Gerrard’s Rangers out of the competition, as he scored a brace in a dramatic win against the Gers.

This term, however, McGrath, and his St Mirren teammates have struggled for form, lying 9th in the league table, just five points clear of bottom-placed side St Johnstone.

Jamie McGrath.

Last summer, the Meathman was set for a move away from the club before it eventually fell through.

“There were one or two things that fell through in the summer window and one or two of those have been well-documented,” his manager, Jim Goodwin said.

“I did stress to Jamie not to be disappointed because it might be a blessing in disguise.

“No disrespect to clubs that were mentioned in the summer but I really do believe come January, there will probably be another six or seven big clubs interested.”

Next up for St Mirren, however, is a league clash against Dundee United, before a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against second-tier outfit Ayr United.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will be involved in that game, although.

