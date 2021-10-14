St Mirren make ‘record contract offer’ to in-demand star Jamie McGrath

Jamie McGrath has been offered a record contract offer by St Mirren.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that the club have made a ‘record contract offer’ to Jamie McGrath as interest in his services look set to mount.

McGrath, 25, was in fine form for Ireland during the most recent international break, playing a key role in comfortable wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar.

His performances came after an impressive run at club level for the Meathman who is turning heads since his move to Scotland and St Mirren after leaving Dundalk.

St Mirren make a ‘record contract offer’ to keep McGrath.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin confirmed that the club have made a ‘serious’ offer to keep their star man at the club beyond the end of this season. His contract is due to run out at the end of June as it stands.

“We’re all extremely proud of what Jamie has achieved in the last 18 months,” Goodwin said. “I watched the first hour of the Ireland game against Qatar and Jamie was excellent again. We’re delighted for him..

“I did stress to Jamie over the summer not to be disappointed about that the moves didn’t happen [in the summer] because it might be a blessing in disguise.

“No disrespect to the clubs involved in the summer, but I believe come January there’ll probably be another six or seven really big clubs interested. That’s credit to Jamie.”

Welcome to the team Jamie McGrath 👋 More energetic than Conor Hourihane

More creative than Jeff Hendrick

A set-piece specialist as good as Robbie Brady Not to knock the other lads but the St Mirren man put in a wonderfully well-rounded display last night ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Q0vrABEr0T — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 2, 2021

“The kind of character he is, he could have thrown his toys out the pram when the deal wasn’t allowed to happen but he’s got on with things. He’s shown he’s willing to give his all for our jersey while he’s here.

“We’ve made an incredible offer to Jamie, we need to make that clear. We’ve made him an offer we’ve never made a player in the history of the club.”

Goodwin realistic as McGrath admits he is happy at St Mirren.

While St Mirren have offered McGrath a lucrative deal to stay at the club, Goodwin is aware of the challenge he faces in order to keep him, however.

“We know he’s going to have numerous other offers and no doubt someone might come in and blow us out of the water.

“We want Jamie to know exactly what we think of him and reward him with a great contract. Whether he takes it or not, it’s up to him but our supporters need to know we’re not giving up hope just yet.”

Goodwin’s comments come just days after McGrath revealed he his happy with his current club situation at St Mirren while he was on international duty with Ireland.

“I’m happy where I am,” he said. “I have a year left on my contract and it’s not up until next summer so we’ll see what happens.

“I love it at St Mirren, they’re a great bunch and the gaffer is great. I can’t speak highly enough of it.”

