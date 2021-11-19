St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin willing to wait until January over Jamie McGrath’s contract decision

The Jamie McGrath saga rumbles on.

Jamie McGrath’s St Mirren future is still undecided, with his manager Jim Goodwin explaining that his contract offer from last month still stands.

Last month, the former Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder was offered a ‘record’ deal to keep him at the club, although that has yet to be signed by McGrath or his representatives.

And after another impressive international window for McGrath with Ireland, Goodwin admitted that he will not put any pressure on his star man over a new deal to keep him at the club.

Jim Goodwin on Jamie McGrath’s contract situation.

“The offer is there on the table for Jamie and we’re not putting any pressure on him or his representative. It’s a good, fair offer,” Goodwin told the Daily Record.

“We’ll see what happens come January. You have to balance out every scenario. We’re willing to put in a buy-out clause, so that if someone comes in for Jamie in the summer, we would get some return on him.

“We’re not naïve enough to think that that will work for his representatives. They’re well within their rights to do what they’re doing.

“In an ideal world for us Jamie would sign a new deal, we would get a few quid for him next summer hopefully off the back of being in the top six.”

Jamie McGrath.

During the summer, the lively attacking midfielder was courted by Middlesbrough and Scottish rivals Hibs, but he opted to remain at St Mirren.

And with time running down on his contract, the Meathman is still weighing up his options at the club.

“Jamie is doing what most players out there would do,” Goodwin added. “He’ll weigh up his options in January and is well within his rights to sign a pre-contract with someone then.

“Or someone from England or Scotland might come in and offer us an obscene amount of money for a player with five months left on his contract and we might have a decision to make.

“I don’t ever want to lose any of my players but Jamie has earned the right to go and speak to whoever he wants to.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie mcgrath, st mirren