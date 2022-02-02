Jamie McGrath reveals James McClean factor in Wigan move

A big move for Jamie McGrath.

New Wigan Athletic recruit Jamie McGrath has revealed that James McClean played a key role in convincing him join the Latics on transfer deadline day.

McGrath joined the Tics from Scottish top-flight club St Mirren, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding his future.

But while the lure of moving to England was strong, McGrath stressed the importance of McClean’s role in bringing the Meathman to the DW Stadium.

Jamie McGrath: “James was one of the main men when me and all my mates used to go and watch..”

McGrath, however, has played with the ex-Derry City star for the Boys in Green; with the ex-Dundalk midfielder impressing on each occasion when called upon.

“I think it’s every player’s dream as a kid to play for your country,” McGrath told Wigan’s media team. “You grow up supporting them and they are idols to you, and I was lucky enough to get my chance and five more chances.

“I’m delighted to be here and hopefully that leads to more caps in the future but I have to focus here first and get down to work.

“Growing up, James was one of the main men when me and all my mates used to go and watch. Jimmy has been brilliant with me coming here, I rang him a few times and he rang me, and I also know Will [Keane] from the summer.

“They are both top lads and have already made me feel welcome from the get go.

“It helps massively when you know a few players and by all accounts, it’s a great dressing room and the boys seem top drawer. They’ve really welcomed me in and I cannot wait to get the boots on and get going.”

Jamie McGrath.

McGrath, however, has a fight on his hands to force his way into the Wigan starting XI, with the Tics in a very strong position in League One.

On Tuesday night, the Co. Meath native was left out of Wigan’s squad, as he was unveiled to their home support for the first time.

But he is likely to make his debut this weekend in the FA Cup, with an away clash against Stoke City awaiting Leam Richardson’s side.

