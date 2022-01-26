Report: Jamie McGrath’s Championship move off

It looks like Jamie McGrath’s move to Birmingham City is off.

Ireland international Jamie McGrath is no longer expected to join Championship side Birmingham City, according to a report in the Birmingham Mail.

McGrath was reported to have piqued the interest of the Championship side earlier on in the January transfer window, but it looks as if that move is now off the table.

News of this comes as the former Dundalk attacking midfielder returned to the St Mirren starting XI last night in their 1-0 win at home to Aberdeen.

While League One side Wigan Athletic are also said to be interested in McGrath, Birmingham’s apparent unwillingness to make a move for him leaves the Irish international in a challenging predicament.

“Blues are not thought to be pursuing a deal for St Mirren’s Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath,” the report read.

“The club was credited with an interest earlier in the transfer window but it is understood that he won’t be coming to St Andrew’s.”

As recently as last night, McGrath returned to the St Mirren starting XI, and grabbed an assist in their 1-0 win at home to Aberdeen.

The game itself was a contentious one, given Stephen Glass’ prior comments aimed at the Meathman, but it mattered little as the Dons suffered defeat.

“James is still very much a St Mirren player and still very much part of my plans,” Goodwin said after the game. “There’s a lot of speculation floating about, but until something is confirmed, or otherwise, he will remain part of my squad.”

McGrath, however, has continued to flourish at St Mirren despite interest in his services from elsewhere this season.

While Wigan now seem the most likely destination for him, it is likely that other clubs may become interested as his contract runs down in Scotland.

Both Hibs and Middlesbrough have reportedly been interested previously, but with new managers in place at both clubs, it is unclear where that interest now stands.

But with just days to go until the end of the current transfer window, McGrath’s immediate future remains up in the air, for now at least.

