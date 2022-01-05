Jamie McGrath linked with Aberdeen move from St Mirren

What next for Jamie McGrath?

St Mirren have been approached by Scottish top-flight rivals Aberdeen, in an attempt to lure Jamie McGrath to the club, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The Irish international has been heavily linked with a move away from St Mirren in recent months, with his existing deal running out at the end of the season.

And with the former Dundalk attacking midfielder in the last six months of his contract at the SPFL side, he is free to talk to other clubs, with Aberdeen interested in bringing him in.

According to the same report on Sky Sports, a number of EFL clubs have been linked with a move for the Meath man.

In addition, Hibs were said to be close to landing the Irish international in the summer, before a deal fell through on deadline day.

As it stands, McGrath has not accepted a contract at the Paisley outfit, with manager Jim Goodwin revealing it was a ‘record-contract offer’ at the club.

“We know he’s going to have numerous other offers and no doubt someone might come in and blow us out of the water,” Waterford-born Goodwin said at the time.

“We want Jamie to know exactly what we think of him and reward him with a great contract. Whether he takes it or not, it’s up to him but our supporters need to know we’re not giving up hope just yet.”

In addition to Goodwin’s comments about McGrath, the former St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder also said he was happy at the club, while on international duty with Ireland.

“I’m happy where I am,” he said. “I have a year left on my contract and it’s not up until next summer so we’ll see what happens.

“I love it at St Mirren, they’re a great bunch and the gaffer is great. I can’t speak highly enough of it.”

While discussions over his future are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, and perhaps days, McGrath will be hoping that he can help his current employer avoid relegation to the Scottish second-tier.

Currently, McGrath’s side are 9th in the table, and return to league action on the 18th of January against Dundee United.

