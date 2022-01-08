Jamie Carragher hails Steve Finnan as the ‘best’ full-back he ever played with

High-praise for Steve Finnan.

Liverpool Champions League-winning defender Jamie Carragher has hailed his former Reds teammate, Steve Finnan, as the best full-back he ever played with.

Both Finnan and Carragher played with each other at Anfield in the 2000s and enjoyed plenty of success together.

The pair were at the club when Rafa Benitez’s side secured an incredible Champions League title, and also won the FA Cup during their time there.

Today, however, Finnan enjoys a relatively quiet life away from the public eye, whereas Carragher is heavily involved with TV, and media duties post-retirement.

Jamie Carragher on Steve Finnan.

But this has not stopped Finnan from receiving high praise for his playing days.

During his stint on Merseyside, Finnan established himself as one of the most underrated full-backs in world football.

And it seems like he was happy in that role throughout his career that saw him represent his clubs and country with distinction.

In a recent Q & A on social media, Carragher was asked who his favourite full-back he ever played with was.

Steve Finnan.

Hailing from Limerick, Finnan moved over to England when he was just 16, initially joining Wimbledon during the 1990s.

He, however, failed to make the grade at the South London club, but then went on to impress at Welling United, Birmingham City and Notts County.

It was after his spell at Birmingham when he earned his move to Fulham before he then joined Liverpool in 2003.

Finnan stayed at Anfield until 2008, making over 100 appearances for the club. In 2005, he played in their unlikely Champions League triumph against AC Milan; and also won the FA Cup in 2006 against West Ham.

Following stints at Espanyol and Portsmouth followed, before he then called time on his career. He was most recently reported to be working in property development, in 2015.

