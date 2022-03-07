‘Not acceptable’ – Jamie Carragher rips into Marcus Rashford after Manchester Derby

Jamie Carragher slammed Marcus Rashford.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher slammed Marcus Rashford for the lack of effort he put into United’s dismal Manchester Derby defeat against Man City on Sunday afternoon.

Rashford, and many of his teammates were found wanting late on against City, as Pep Guardiola’s relentless title-chasers hunted down another goal that duly arrived.

With that in mind, Carragher hit out at the England international, branding his work-rate as ‘not acceptable’.

“I know Rashford is getting a lot of stick right now, but that is not acceptable..”

“When you’re losing 3-1, you can’t sit back, you’ve almost got to go man for man,” Carragher said. “You need to think, if it goes into my man, I’m going to try and win it back. And what happens is the pitch gets even bigger..

“But this is what I don’t like, and that’s why I go back to the substitutions, Marcus Rashford doesn’t move. Now the others around him are chasing, almost going man for man, getting run ragged.

“They must be shattered by the way, chasing Man City through the game. Certainly the two central midfield players.

“You’re playing against one of the best teams, and with a couple of passes, they’re through you. They almost scored up one end, and the worst thing for me is Rashford certainly wasn’t the highest player in terms of the press.

“There was four or five players ahead of him.. And I don’t want to just jump on a bandwagon. I know Rashford is getting a lot of stick right now, but that is not acceptable.

“It’s not and for me, and I think there was two or three in the second-half who chucked it.”

While Carragher’s assertions may be correct, it comes amid a brutal season for the England international on an individual and team front.

Other than scoring a few goals in January, Rashford has struggled for fitness and form throughout, with his confidence on the floor.

He returns to action on Saturday, however, against Matt Doherty’s Spurs in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

