Jamie Carragher questions Caoimhin Kelleher inclusion in Carabao Cup final again

Former Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher has once again questioned the merits of Jurgen Klopp picking Caoimhin Kelleher to start in the Carabao Cup final.

Earlier this week, Klopp re-confirmed his intention to start the Corkman in the Wembley decider against Chelsea, but Carragher is not sold on the idea.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher re-affirmed his previous opinion that Alisson should start in place of Kelleher.

“I will never understand the theory behind selecting a second-choice goalkeeper in a major final,” Carragher began. “Liverpool will play Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of Alisson Becker. Chelsea will do likewise if – as expected – Kepa Arrizabalaga starts ahead of Edouard Mendy.

“It is nothing against those players. The Spanish keeper is a world-record signing for a No. 1 and Kelleher has done well when called upon, playing a big part in Liverpool getting to Wembley.

“It is more the principle of leaving a world-class keeper on the bench I struggle with, especially in a final where small details make all the difference. This cup final logic only seems to apply to keepers.

“In the early rounds of the cups, plenty of youngsters and back-up players get their chance, but they realise they will be stepping aside if Wembley beckons.

“That’s why Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon played in the semi-final, but may not even make the bench this weekend. Why is it any different for back-up keepers? As a fan travelling to Wembley, I would always be more comfortable knowing the best XI is starting.”

While Carragher’s concerns may be well-placed, Kelleher has handled himself quite well when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

And recently, he played against Chelsea in the Premier League, amid a Covid-19 outbreak that ripped through Liverpool’s first-team squad.

Despite being inexperienced, Kelleher turned in a fine performance, denying Chelsea all three points in West London with some good saves.

But Sunday’s game will be the stiffest test he is likely to have ever faced, with the eyes of world set to watch this heavyweight clash of two of England’s biggest clubs.

