Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not win trophies as Man United manager

Jamie Carragher offered an interesting take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jamie Carragher has said that Man United will not win trophies under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the Norwegian doing a ‘good job’ at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s reign as United boss has come under fresh criticism in recent days following their dismal 4-2 defeat away to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

And despite doing a ‘good job’ in the eyes of Carragher, the former Liverpool hero believes that Solskjaer is not the man to take United forward as they search for trophies.

Jamie Carragher on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer, who’s only previous employment saw him manage Cardiff City and Molde, is not up to the required standard according to Carragher.

“I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a really good job as Man United manager, and I’m not saying that trying to be clever from a Liverpool point of view,” he said on Monday Night Football.

“What I mean by that is that this could have gone horribly wrong for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in with experience from Scandinavia and a year with Cardiff. I can’t judge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Jose Mourinho or Louis Van Gaal, who possibly did average jobs themselves.

🗣 "Ole will not win a league title or Champions League as Man United manager, he's not at the level of the other managers."@Carra23 says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job at Manchester United but feels he can't compete with the other top managers pic.twitter.com/VC2AhMIxk2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021

“But this will never change that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not win a league title or a Champions League trophy as Manchester United manager.

“He is not at the level of the other managers in terms of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola who’ve got loads of experience behind them in terms of winning big trophies.”

He later added: “Whether they win a trophy or not, they need to have a better manager. They need a manager that can compete in this league, and Ole is not at the level of the other managers in this league.”

Gary Neville thinks otherwise.

Despite Carragher insisting that Solskjaer is not the manager that will deliver success and trophies to Man United, Neville believes he is and stresses that the Norwegian needs more time to do just that.

“He should be under massive pressure with the squad he has assembled over the last three years, 100%. But the club are not going to change him and they are going to stick with him until the end of the season,” he explained.

“I don’t think it is the right time to discuss it now. Man United fans are all over my timeline saying ‘Gary, he’s your mate, you won’t call him out.’ I won’t, nor will I call Steve Kean or Arsene Wenger out.

🗣 "I've got Man United fans on my timeline all the time saying "he's your mate you won't call him out" no I won't."@GNev2 defends the criticism he has received from fans for not calling for Man United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pic.twitter.com/V1hS2f2jhA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021

“I’m never going to come on a show and say a manager needs to be sacked, that’s never going to happen. He’s a club legend, a teammate and I like him a lot. Man United have failed with two previous managers who are considered world-class..

“But the pressure is building, and it should do. They’ve [the players] have got to start performing and Ole has to get them to perform.”

