Jamie Carragher takes aim at Man United excuses from Roy Keane and Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher is not happy with Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has called out Roy Keane and Gary Neville for their defence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stewardship of Man United.

The Champions League winner claimed that the pair make excuses for Solskjaer due to their personal relationship struck up previously in their playing days.

United struggled prior to the international break, as their form took a nosedive despite the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Carragher criticises Keane and Neville for Ole stance.

Speaking on the Tony Bellew is Angry podcast, Carragher revealed what he thought of Keane and Neville’s take on Solskjaer’s reign in charge of United.

“It must be something to do with football…and it must be something to do with Neville,” he said. “I did a newspaper column on it – I was with Gary Neville a few days before and we did this YouTube chat about the season with Roy Keane.

Always great chatting with @Carra23 , One of the best football pundits in the world imo.. Thanks for taking the time to laa! #TonyBellewIsAngry #BBCSounds https://t.co/DbjKwdcThf pic.twitter.com/r8697BLoNs — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) October 13, 2021

“The two of them just make excuses for Ole because they played with him and he’s their mate. They were saying, ‘they can’t win the league, they still lack this, they still lack that, the Glazers aren’t putting enough money in, they should be going for Harry Kane’.”

Jamie Carragher says the excuses must stop at Man United.

While United’s title hopes are far from over, they will be acutely aware that they can ill-afford to continue their recent dip in form.

Currently, the Old Trafford side are fourth in the league table, just two points behind league leaders Chelsea, although much of that owes to a relatively easy start to the season.

Carragher, however, believes that the list of excuses at Old Trafford must stop. “I’m sitting there thinking, ‘you’ve just signed a player that’s won the Champions League four times, you’ve just spent 75 million on a winger.

“You finished second last season, you didn’t lose a game away from home all season’, and I’m like…’there’s only one step to go!’. Honestly, it wound me up so much. I went, ‘that is it. I’m doing my newspaper column on it’.

“The excuses have got to stop at Manchester United, I’m sick of it. Every player is over 50 million, it’s unbelievable.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, jamie carragher, Man United, roy keane