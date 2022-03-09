Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool defeat v Inter Milan exposes Serie A failings

An interesting take.

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he thinks Liverpool’s Champions League defeat at home to Inter Milan exposes the difference in level between the Serie A and the Premier League.

Carragher, was speaking on CBS Sport after the Reds squeaked past Inter on aggregate, but he maintained that his former side exposed the Serie A’s failings.

While Liverpool lost on the night, he claimed on the night that Liverpool were nowhere near their best, and should have come away with two goals against top-class opposition from Italy.

“You can see the difference between Serie A and the Premier League..”

While Carragher stressed that the Premier League was far and above the level in the Serie A, he did criticise Virgil van Dijk for his lacklustre defending for Inter’s winner.

“Yes, I would have got tighter (to Martinez if he was VVD),” Carragher said. “But, for me, as a defender, your natural reaction is to get tighter.

“I must say, the rest of Van Dijk’s game was unbelievable. Some of his passing. The clearances. How cool he was.

“But he could have got a little tighter and it was a wonder goal. Inter Milan played very well over the two games. They were probably the better team than Liverpool.

“You can see the difference between Serie A and the Premier League. Liverpool are nowhere near their best and still should have come away with two goals given the chances Mo Salah had.”

Liverpool v Inter Milan.

While Carragher did criticise van Dijk, it was a night where many of Liverpool’s key men failed to fire.

But it mattered little as the job was complete after the first-leg in the San Siro with a 2-0 win.

The draw for the last-eight of the Champions League will take place on March 18th, after the completion of the remaining last-16

