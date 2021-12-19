Jamie Carragher takes aim at ‘shocking’ Ciaran Clark mistake

Ciaran Clark had a nightmare on Sunday.

Exiled Ireland international Ciaran Clark came under heavy fire on Sunday afternoon in Newcastle United’s heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Man City from Jamie Carragher.

Carragher took aim at Clark following his dreadful display at St James’ Park, with the central defender not covering himself in glory at all throughout the game.

The main issue the former Liverpool defender had was his hesitancy on, and off the ball; and City profited from it with ease.

Jamie Carragher takes aim at Ciaran Clark.

“He’s just got to head it,” Carragher stressed about Clark during the first goal. “It’s absolutely shocking that so early in the game.

“Listen, you could argue they’re both at fault. I’ve been in that position at times, you’ve just got to head it away.

“This is Ciaran Clark who was involved in the Norwich goal as well – that’s just a terrible start.

“They’re just not good enough defensively.”

And on the second, the Sky Sports pundit hit out at Clark’s inability to ‘make himself as big as possible’.

“Cancelo comes inside of the last man,” he added. “The two centre-backs, Lascelles and Ciaran Clark – he has time to take another touch! It’s unbelievable. The gap…both of them turning their back…that’s nothing to do with ability.

“Defensively, you’ve got to throw yourself at it, make yourself as big as possible. The two of them are as small as possible.”

Unfortunately for Clark, he continued to struggle in the second-half, with Newcastle falling to a heavy 4-0 beating at the expense of Man City.

And as a result, they remain on 10 points in the league table, three points off safety, although they have played two games more than Watford who are 17th.

