James McCarthy’s Celtic absence explained as the Ireland international struggles for game time

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has stressed the need for patience when it comes to midfielder James McCarthy after his slow start to the season.

McCarthy, 31, has endured a number of injury-hit years at Crystal Palace and Everton in recent times, and his start to his spell at Celtic has been just as frustrating.

Since making the move to Celtic Park, McCarthy has started just three times for The Bhoys as he struggles for game time along with his fellow Irish teammate Liam Scales.

But his manager Postecoglou has insisted that the Irish centre midfielder has had few opportunities to impress, owing to a shortened pre-season with his new club.

“I don’t like making excuses for players. They understand the responsibilities that they have,” he said. “Especially guys like James McCarthy, and Giakoumakis is another who falls into that category.

“We signed them when they had already left their clubs. They hadn’t done a pre-season and they were training on their own. The difference between them and Kyogo, Jota and Carter-Vickers…all these guys that hit the ground running came in very early and had pre-season with us.

“But James and Giakoumakis came in late and hadn’t done pre-season. Any footballer will tell you pre-season is the most crucial part of the year so we’ve just got to be patient with them.”

But the Australian insisted that his central midfielder will get his opportunity in due course.

“They’re both training hard,” he added. They’ve had some little injuries which isn’t surprising because they haven’t done pre-season.

“We train hard. The intensity in training is super tough and it takes time to adjust to that. James will get an opportunity and I’m sure when he does he’ll show his quality.”

