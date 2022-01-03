Drogheda United full-back set to complete move to Championship giants Blackburn Rovers

A big move for James Brown.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Irish full-back James Brown is set to join the club imminently, after impressing on trial.

The soon to be former Drogheda United defender impressed on a three-day trial at Ewood Park, and would follow his Drogs teammate, Daniel O’Reilly, in making a cross-channel switch this off-season.

Brown, 23, impressed for the Drogs on their return to the League of Ireland Premier Division in 2021, helping Tim Clancy’s side ensure their top-flight safety.

Speaking after his side’s scoreless draw at home to Huddersfield Town, Mowbray revealed that the Dubliner would be joining forces with the club.

Brown, however, will join initially as an U23s player, before then trying to force his way into the first-team set-up at the club.

Tony Mowbray also confirmed that Irish full back James Brown, previously with Drogheda, will be signing a deal with #Rovers after a three-day trial. Will be one for the U23s initially. Expect a senior right back to be on the January wishlist. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) January 2, 2022

The full-back had also been linked with a move to League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic, and local rivals Dundalk.

But he has opted to take a punt on making it in England with the one-time Premier League winners.

Should his move go through as planned, he will link up with fellow Irishman Darragh Lenihan who is impressing at the club.

And Rovers are also second in the Championship, as their remarkable season continues under the experienced Mowbray.

With his move from Drogheda inevitable, it has been a fruitful stint at the club for the full-back in any case.

Joining from League of Ireland rivals Shelbourne, Brown won promotion to the Premier Division with the club in 2020, having impressed at the club in 2019 as well, after joining in late-2018.

His departure is in line with an off-season of change at the Boynesiders, with a new manager, and revamped playing squad in place ahead of the new season.

Drogheda begin their 2022 League of Ireland campaign away to Finn Harps next month.

