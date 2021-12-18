Exclusive: Cavan’s Jake Doyle-Hayes aiming for League Cup glory with Hibs as Celtic showdown awaits

Jake Doyle-Hayes.

There are few, if any, professional footballers that come from Cavan in recent times, with Cillian Sheridan being the notable exception, and even fewer from Ballyjamesduff.

Ballyjamesduff is a small town tucked into the south of Cavan, and it is most well-known for once having the highest pub to person ratio in Ireland. But their very own Jake Doyle-Hayes will be hoping to put this small Cavan town on the map come Sunday evening for an entirely different reason.

Doyle-Hayes, a midfielder by trade, has gone under the radar somewhat over the last two seasons, but he is on the cusp of Scottish League Cup glory for Hibernian FC.

This Sunday, the Hibees take on Celtic in a mouth-watering Hampden Park finale, with the game possessing a uniquely Irish feel.

While both clubs have deep Irish roots, the game may also see Liam Scales and James McCarthy play for the Bhoys – with Doyle-Hayes set to come up against his own countrymen at Hampden.

Jake Doyle-Hayes dreaming of Scottish League Cup glory for Hibs.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” the Hibs midfielder tells Pundit Arena. “It’s always something that you dream about, getting to play in those big games and get your hands on silverware.

“This will be my first real opportunity to do that; and hopefully we can get a positive result for the club.”

A winning debut for JDH 👍 How important can he be for us this season? pic.twitter.com/c5aPUiekEm — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 29, 2021

While he grew up in Cavan, it became apparent from a young age that Doyle-Hayes was set for a cross-channel move once he turned 16, and he did.

After impressing in the Kennedy Cup for Cavan-Monaghan, the Cavan native snubbed offers from Chelsea and Manchester United, instead opting to join Aston Villa when he was just 16.

“I was playing Gaelic football when I was younger, everyone plays both codes up there. But I started to go on trials when I was 12 or 13 in England,” he explains.

“It was then when I was focusing on football more. But I’d still love GAA and when I go home I’d watch the local team.

“I was lucky enough to go on trial to different places; and Villa took a chance on me and gave me a good platform to prove myself. It was a really enjoyable time at Villa.”

Jake Doyle-Hayes on Roy Keane.

While at Villa Park, Doyle-Hayes made his first-team bow for the club in a League Cup game against Wigan Athletic in 2017.

And it was there where he also worked alongside Roy Keane, who was assistant manager at the club for a brief time. But he found first-team chances hard to come by, and would later join League Two side Cheltenham Town on loan.

“I was 16 when I went over, so I was delighted to go straight over after my Junior Cert,” Doyle-Hayes explains

“Roy was there for a short time as assistant manager when I just arrived. There was a lot of Irish there when I came to the club.

“I spoke to him a couple of times when I was there, and he was great. It was enjoyable to be able to speak to someone like Roy at the time. I was really grateful to be given the opportunity.”

The industrious midfielder was, however, released by Villa shortly after his loan spell at Cheltenham came to an end.

Jake Doyle-Hayes.

But since then, he has enjoyed a renaissance in Scotland, firstly with St Mirren, and now, with Hibernian.

“Last season I really enjoyed it at St Mirren,” he adds. “The manager gave me a chance to play and I was delighted with how it went.

“We got to two cup semi-finals, but I was suspended for one of them. Even though they were behind closed doors, they were still great experiences.

“The season went well for me, and I was delighted when Hibs came in for for me. It was a no-brainer to come to Hibs [in the summer].”

Sunday’s game, however, will not be the first time Doyle-Hayes will strut his stuff at a packed-out Hampden Park, having already had that experience in the League Cup semi-final win against Rangers last month.

“The semi-final against Rangers was a great experience,” the 22-year-old said. “All the fans made some noise that day and I had a few mates over from Ireland for the game.

“I was delighted to look up into the crowd and see my family and friends there. It was a great experience when we won the game.

There’s just something about Hibs and Rangers at Hampden. pic.twitter.com/iDviHrk2mU — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) November 21, 2021

“Hopefully we can do the same on Sunday. There’s no reason why we can’t. I’m just buzzing for the game now.”

Sunday’s game at Hampden Park kicks-off at 3pm, and will be available to view in Ireland on Premier Sports 1.

Coverage begins at 1.30pm as Doyle-Hayes, and his Hibs teammates will be looking to deny Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou his first piece of silverware during his time in Glasgow.

