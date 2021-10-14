Jack Wilshere casts doubt on potential Arsenal return

Jack Wilshere has cast doubt on a playing return to Arsenal.

Jack Wilshere has said that he is unlikely to make a playing return to Arsenal, despite currently training with his former team as he searches for a new club.

Wilshere has been without a team since his departure from Championship side Bournemouth in June as he looks to reach his previous career heights.

The former England midfielder has been in training with Arsenal’s Under-23 side in recent weeks as he looks to rebuild his career and return to full fitness.

Wilshere casts doubt on Arsenal return.

Despite returning to the club in recent weeks, Wilshere has, however, confirmed that he has yet to think about making a playing return to the club.

“To be honest with you, it [Arsenal return] hasn’t [crossed my mind],” he told Goal.

“Obviously. I see all the love from the fans, they are asking me if I’m going to get a contract and they say they want me to, which is obviously nice.

“But I’m just thankful for Arsenal giving me an opportunity to be around players again, to be around the club.

“Honestly, I’m just concentrating on getting myself as fit as I can physically and being in a good place mentally for January when the window opens and hopefully something comes up.”

Jack Wilshere.

Wilshere originally left Arsenal at the end of his contract in 2018 as he made the move to West Ham United – the club he supported growing up.

The midfielder’s time at the London Stadium, however, was a frustrating one as he grappled with injuries and a lack of form, before then leaving in 2020.

🗣️ "I want to play for a club where I am an important player" Jack Wilshere admits he is 'open to anything' as he searches for a new club following his West Ham spell — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 28, 2020

Wilshire then joined Bournemouth on a short-term deal at the end of the most recent Championship season.

He was most recently linked with a move to Italy, although, it seems apparent that he is eyeing a return to English football.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, jack wilshere